New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CNP opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

