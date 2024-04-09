New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.37 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

