New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.67 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

