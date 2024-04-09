New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.13 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.