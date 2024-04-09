New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.08 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $180.54 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

