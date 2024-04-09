New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after acquiring an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,860,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,288,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

