New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

CSL stock opened at $400.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

