New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

