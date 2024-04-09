New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

