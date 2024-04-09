New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $19.85 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Everest Group stock opened at $381.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

