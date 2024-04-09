New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,152 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.31. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

