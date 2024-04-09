New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,504 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Report on RPM International

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.