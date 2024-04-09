New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.83 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.