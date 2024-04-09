New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,996 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.