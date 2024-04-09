New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $98,360,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,074,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $80.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.