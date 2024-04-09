New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

