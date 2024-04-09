New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

CFG opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

