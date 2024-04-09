New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $11,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

