New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

GPC opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

