New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $444.57 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $447.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

