New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,110 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.