New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,813 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.