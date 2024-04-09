New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,973 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

