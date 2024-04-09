New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,655 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.