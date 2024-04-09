New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,109 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

