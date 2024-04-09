New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,137 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLX opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.