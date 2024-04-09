New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,559 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

