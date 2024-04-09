Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $271.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.