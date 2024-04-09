NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,871.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,629.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,815.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.65 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

