PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 197,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Boit C F David boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

