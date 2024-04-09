Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $396.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.