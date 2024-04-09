Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

