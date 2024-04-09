Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

