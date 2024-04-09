Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $105,130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

