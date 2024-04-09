Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

