Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,866,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

