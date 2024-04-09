Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

