Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,021 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Moderna alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,815. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.