Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RY opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

