Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9,002.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 161,588 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

