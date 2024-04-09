Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,696 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Trading Up 0.7 %

Veralto stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.