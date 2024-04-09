Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

