Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

