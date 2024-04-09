Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.31. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

