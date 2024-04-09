Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

