Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

