Sawyer & Company Inc Has $10.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.