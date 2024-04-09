Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

