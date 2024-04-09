Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

SHOP stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

