Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

SWKS stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

